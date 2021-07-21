Missouri State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Osage Beach Motorcycle Club Headquarters

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire late Tuesday at the headquarters building of a motorcycle club involved in a recent fatal brawl at a Lake Ozark bar.

In a news release, Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Paul Berardi said his department responded to the 11:33 p.m. report of a fire in the building in Kaiser. It is used by the Lake Ozark Chapter of the Midwest Drifters Motorcycle Club.

Fire and smoke were showing from the front and side of the large metal building at 345 Highway 42. Crews were able to stop the fire before it advanced throughout the building, he said. Photos posted by local media outlets show significant damage to the structure.

Fire fighters from Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach fire protection districts assisted and crews remained on the scene until 5 a.m. Wednesday awaiting an investigator from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office.

The building is headquarters for one of the motorcycle clubs involved in a brawl that turned deadly on July 15 at the Casa Blanca Bar in Lake Ozark.

The Drifters, Galloping Goose and Mongols motorcycle clubs were cited in court documents as being involved in the fight at Casa Blanca that resulted in the shooting death of one man and at least two people being charged with felonies by Miller County officials.

Officials, including County Sheriff Louie Gregoire, have declined to speculate about the cause of the blaze, referring questions to the State Fire Marshal’s office.