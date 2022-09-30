SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week for our Pet Connection, we went to visit some of the feline residents at the Watching Over Whiskers shelter to meet some new friends.

Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers showed us around a cat dorm at the shelter, where a handful of cats who are up for adoption were playing and hanging out.

“The kitten season has taken its toll on us, if you will,” Bowling said. Watch the video above to meet the cats. The young adult cats were raised by the organization for about a year and are looking for their next homes.

As always, Watching Over Whiskers needs fosters and adopters. WOW is also looking for volunteers to help care for the cats at the shelter.

This month, the nonprofit has several microchip clinics for the community to take advantage of. People can also join the twice-monthly meet-and-greets at pet stores and the Watching Over Whiskers headquarters on the second and third Saturday of October. On Oct. 29, WOW is holding a big fundraiser.

You can get information about these events and the cats they benefit on the Watching Over Whiskers website and Facebook page.