Final Four drought will end for either Baylor or Arkansas

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, right, celebrates with guard Davonte Davis after a Sweet 16 game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Arkansas won 72-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Whether it’s Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end. For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman’s second season in charge.

Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew. But the Bears have never reached the Final Four in the modern version of the NCAA Tournament.

The old Southwest Conference foes meet Monday night in the South Region final.