Film festival showcases how cats survived quarantine

BRANSON, Mo. — Quarantine took a toll on all of us but for the pets stuck with us at home, well it was a different experience.

A new film festival celebrates the quarantine cat and it invites viewers to watch how the cats survived quarantine.

More than 1,100 cat videos were submitted for the 70-minute compilation film

Ticket sales support more than 60 small historic venues, including the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson, Missouri.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at bransonarts.org/meow.

