SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people were arrested after police responded to a disturbance in downtown Springfield overnight.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Patton Ave.

Several fights broke out as people left the businesses in the area, and officers called for backup.

SPD said some people threw things at officers. One officer went to the hospital with minor injuries and a window was broken out of a police car during the incident.