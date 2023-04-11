SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An inmate at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners was indicted today for assaulting the warden.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice – Western District of Missouri, 36-year-old Omar Romero-Morales was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury.

The indictment states Romero-Morales punched the medical center’s warden in the face.

The FBI, USMCFP and Bureau of Prisons investigated the incident.

The charges contained in the indictment is simply an accusation and not evidence of guilt.