SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced five people to prison for child exploitation involving at least three kids.

A release from Teresa A. Moore, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 36-year-old Kevin Grant McMillan of Springfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The other four people sentenced are:

Angela Marie Brown, 39, of Springfield was sentenced to 12 years in prison without parole.

Christine Marie Rossiter, 36, of Springfield was sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole.

Amber Marie Baley, 38, of Springfield was sentenced to eight years in prison without parole.

Casie Dee Rice, 52, of Branson was sentenced to four years in prison without parole.

Each of the defendants pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise from January 2017 to November 2019. They admitted to engaging in a series of felonies, including sexual exploitation of minors and receiving and distributing child pornography.

Those felonies, constituting three or more separate incidents and involving more than one minor victim constitute a child exploitation enterprise.

A federal investigation began in May 2019 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified law enforcement that McMillan had uploaded files containing child porn through his email account. The Springfield Police Department was already investigating McMillan in a separate case involving an 8-year-old child identified in court documents as Jane Doe 2.

Officers searched McMillan’s residence in November 2019, where they contacted two more victims – a 15-year-old identified as Jane Doe 1 and a 17-year-old identified as Jane Doe 3.

Five laptops, two hard drives, an iPad, a cell phone and seven micro SD cards were found inside the home. Analysts found over 27,000 pornographic images and videos of victims of undetermined ages, as well as bestiality and other kinds of pornography.

McMillan was in a relationship with both Brown and Rossiter in the spring of 2019. McMillan sent Brown sexually explicit images of Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 via text message and both exchanged various kinds of pornography.

McMillan also sent images of Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 to Rossiter via text. Rossiter and McMillan exchanged porn and also conversed about McMillan’s desire to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old minor male, identified as John Doe.

Baley dated McMillan off and on between 2012 and 2019 and admitted to sending explicit images of Jane Doe 2 to McMillan.

Rice briefly lived with McMillan in 2019 and admitted that McMillan sent child porn to her via Google and that she sent and received child porn through Facebook.

Each of the five defendants will be required to register as a sex offender upon their release from prison. Baley and Rossiter will spend the rest of their lives on supervised release following their incarceration.