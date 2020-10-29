Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Springfield’s masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Springfield’s masking ordinance.

According to a statement from Kristi Fulnecky, the case is being dismissed due to claims that there is not enough evidence to constitute injury against the petitioner.

“The mandatory shutdowns and mask mandates have hurt businesses, employees, families, and citizens. This pandemic is not dangerous enough to justify the extraordinary uses of governmental authority and overreach,” Fulnecky said in a statement.

Fulnecky filed the lawsuit back in July and traveled between eight judges.

The lawsuit claimed that the “ordinance is an overreach of government” and uses the Greene County death rate as an example. It also claims that the City Council said the health department was burdened, not the health care system for justification for the ordinance.