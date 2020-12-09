FCC confirms $300+ million to expand rural broadband in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is giving out $9.2 billion to increase broadband access to Americans. In total, Missouri will receive $346,297,660.20 through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 auction.

According to the FCC website, there are 17 winning bidders in Missouri and 199,211 homes and businesses assigned.

“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions
of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital
divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC
Chairman Ajit Pai.

Below are the specific bidders and amounts dispersed in Missouri.

BidderStateAssigned
Support over 10
Years		Number of
Locations
Assigned
Aptitude Internet, LLCMissouri$24,655,295.2013,535
Barry Technology ServicesMissouri$14,502.0026
CCO Holdings, LLCMissouri$48,392,327.9061,524
CenturyLink, Inc.Missouri$275,208.0038
Chariton Valley CommunicationsMissouri$8,070,272.005,002
LTD Broadband, LLC Missouri$158,793,688.30 52,812
Mercury Wireless, Inc.Missouri$4,254,918.5014,094
NexTier ConsortiumMissouri$2,108,576.902,011
Northeast Missouri Rural TelephoneMissouri$60,126.007
NRTC Phase I RDOF Consortium Missouri$1,682,687.60644
Rural American Broadband ConsortiumMissouri$4,525,266.001,410
Rural Electric Cooperative ConsortiumMissouri$88,238,706.8044,910
Socket Telecom, LLCMissouri$232,768.80393
Windstream Services, LLCMissouri$3,078,402.401,342
Wisper-CABO 904 ConsortiumMissouri$1,159,205.80857
Worldwide Technologies, Inc.Missouri$700,874.20496
yondoo Broadband, LLC Missouri$54,833.80110
These numbers are from the FCC Public Notice attachment A.

View an interactive map of the auction results here.

For more information and the full FCC press release, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

