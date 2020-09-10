Father-son duo shed new light on the disappearance of Sherrill Levitt, Suzie Streeter, and Stacy McCall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– 28 Years after Sherill Levitt, Suzie Streeter and Stacy McCall vanished from a home in Springfield, local creators are taking to different platforms to spark new interest in their disappearance.

Many of us are familiar with the “Three Missing Women,” who disappeared on June 7th, 1992.

It’s been featured in nationwide shows, articles and other mediums, but most recently discussed in a book coming out September 14th.

“Gone in the Night: The Story of the Springfield Three,” ventures to shed new light on the long-stalled case of the disappearance of Sherrill Levitt, Suzie Streeter, and Stacy McCall.

It was written by former Springfield business reporter Brian Brown and his father, Alan, in what they call a genre of “Ozarks Noir.”

Based on a press release, the novel “explores the details of a real missing-person’s case via a father-and-son’s fictional search for truth.”

The book will be released and available to the public via Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com on Sept. 14.

This is the second book from the father-son duo. The first, entitled “Lake Honor,” centered on the mysterious deaths in 1973 of two young men found on the campus of then-named School of the Ozarks.

But the Brown’s aren’t the only ones hoping to bring new awareness to cold cases that still weigh on the Ozarks community.

Former news reporter turned Springfield radio host Nancy Simpson has also released a podcast that touches on the Three Missing Women.

The first season of Simpson’s podcast “The Toll” is centers around the unsolved kidnapping and murder of Shirley Jane Rose in Springfield in 1975.

One episode dives into the community’s search for answers regarding the disappearance of Sherill Levitt, Suzie Streeter and Stacy McCall.

You can hear more from both creators on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.