MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – The father of a 3-year-old child who died in a Sept. 3 car crash has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abduction.

Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, was charged Monday in the death of his son and injury of a second son after the 2014 Jeep Wrangler in which they rode went off the left side of Route W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County, hit a sign and overturned down a steep embankment.

According to a probable cause statement, investigators said the Jeep was not equipped with child safety seats. Lunnin told investigators the accident happened as the result of skidding on gravel and losing control of the vehicle.

The child abduction charges stem from Lunnin taking the children from their custodial parent in Nebraska earlier this year.

In addition to his felony charges, Lunnin was also charged with one count of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and two counts of failure to secure a child younger than 8 in a child restraint.

He is to be arraigned in Morgan County Circuit Court tomorrow (9/7/22) at 1 p.m.