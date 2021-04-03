Fatal multi-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A multi-vehicle crash leaves one person dead and several others injured. The crash happened around 4 p.m. along Highway 13, just north of Springfield.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jessica Simmerman, 31, of Rogersville, was killed while driving southbound on Highway 13.

The crash happened when another vehicle was attempting to turn from Farm Road 94 onto the southbound lane and struck the vehicle Simmerman was a passenger in. Two other passengers in Simmerman’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital with serious and minor injuries.

A third vehicle was struck, but none of the occupants in that vehicle were hurt.