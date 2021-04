JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state senator from Joplin wants to create a group of armed volunteers in a move that he says is intended to protect gun ownership.

Sen. Bill White, of Joplin, says the governor could call up the group during large statewide emergencies. White acknowledges the group, which would be called the minutemen of the state, would rarely be used. But he says it would protect gun ownership because the volunteers would use their own guns, ammunition and supplies.