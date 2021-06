EAGLE ROCK, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that killed a driver in Barry County.

The crash happened Sunday, June 13, two miles from Eagle Rock. Dorthy Hickey, 87, of Golden, died in the crash.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line hitting Hicky’s vehicle head-on. Hickey later died of her injuries while a passenger with Hickey suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle that hit Hicky is believed to be a 2012 Chevrolet 2500.