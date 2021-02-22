Fatal crash near Reeds Spring, Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– A crash has left two people dead and another one injured.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, the accident happened on U.S. 160 near Reeds Spring, Missouri. A 2013 Ford Escape pulled out in front of a Ford F250. The Ford F250 struck the driver’s side of the Ford Escape. Both occupants of the Ford Escape were pronounced dead on the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunningham.

According to the report, the two victims were identified as Shirley Hedrick, 79, of Galena, Missouri, and Kirby Hedrick, 82, of Galena, Missouri.

The driver of the Ford F250 was transported to a local hospital.