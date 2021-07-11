Fatal crash involving motorcyclist and vehicle in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in North Springfield involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Kearney Street and National Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Dustin Martin with the Springfield Police Department, witnesses say the vehicle was traveling southbound on National Avenue while the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kearney Street. Witnesses say the vehicle had the green light and the motorcyclist tried to brake but was unable to stop and collided with the vehicle.

According to Lt. Martin, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.