Fatal crash in Camden County

CAMDEN, Mo.– A crash in Camden County has left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Saturday, March 6, a Ford Focus ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid and rotate across the centerline into the path of a Mazda.

The Mazda struck the driver’s side of the Ford, and both vehicles blocked both lanes of Route A south of Swine Drive.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Sean Springborn, 43, of Richland, Missouri. Springborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is Troop F’s first fatality for March and the sixth fatality for 2021.