SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local restaurant Progress has announced it’s closing the doors.

In a Facebook post on May 16, the restaurant, located in Farmers Park, announced it will close on June 30.

The post also expresses thanks to Progress’s friends, customers and followers, reading in part:

This has not been an easy decision for us, but it’s also not a sad one. We have spent the past five years getting to do what we love most: create dishes that highlight the food, farmers, artisans and people within our community. We have loved every single minute of it. We’ve loved hosting popup dinners at Urban Roots, we’ve loved celebrating with all of you as you’ve chosen Progress to host your baby showers, birthday parties, graduation celebrations… the list goes on. We’ve loved planning our chef dinners and welcoming special guest chefs into our kitchen. We’ve loved working with our team and watching them grow. Every minute of this experience has been a joy for us. We are unspeakably grateful to so many of you, but specifically, we’d like to thank our guests for loving Progress as much as we have and our team members for bringing our vision to life, day after day. With new opportunities popping up in and outside of Springfield, we decided it was time to make a change. Progress, via Facebook

Progress also says that until the final dinner service, the menu will change often and may revisit some old favorites from the past.