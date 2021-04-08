FAQ if you’re attending MSU’s mega vaccination event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, April 8, 2021, at 8 a.m. Missouri will be holding one of its largest vaccination events.

The event is happening in Springfield at Missouri State University’s Hammons Student Center.

As of April 7, 2021, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says more than 4,000 people are signed up.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today people part of Missouri phases one and two will be able to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

David Hall with MSU says lots of volunteers will be here to administer shots and they’ll come from groups like the Missouri National Guard and the Disaster Assistance Team.

“What we’re trying to do is reduce every barrier that we can so that people don’t have a reason not to come in get vaccinated,” Hall said.

Hall says you don’t need to get here too early, 15 minutes beforehand is more than enough time to be seen.

People are asked to come in from National Avenue and Bear Boulevard.

Katie Towns with the Health Department says J and J haven’t been widely available in Springfield until this event.

She says it’s effective, safe and she encourages everyone to take part.

People are encouraged to make an appointment, but the event is accepting walk-ins.

“We will take whatever we can get at this point,” Towns said. “And that vaccine, we have plenty of opportunities to continue to use that here in our community and will continue to do so. So, it will not go to waste and I want to make sure that is heard loud and clear.”

For those who want to walk in, you are asked to call 417-874-1211 while on your way so you can speed up the process.