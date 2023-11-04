SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The early morning Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany isn’t stopping Springfield fans from tuning in, and some local bars and restaurants are opening in the morning for some watch parties.

White River Brewing Company is one place that’s opening early for the game. Chiefs fans there on Saturday said they’re excited to come back Sunday morning, one woman says she bought Chiefs pajamas specifically for the early morning game.

“Doesn’t matter. 8:30 in the morning, 8:30 at night,” said fan Bruce Hageman. “True Chiefs fans will be watching it.”

While some fans plan on watching from home with coffee and orange juice, others are planning to go out to restaurants and bars to watch the Chiefs take on the Dolphins in Frankfurt.

“We will have our regular beer on tap. We will also have a Bloody Mary bar as well as beer-mosas,” said Chasidee Hutchison, who works at White River Brewing Company. “And then we have a food truck across the street that is also opening, and they’ll be serving up biscuits and gravy.”

The White River Tap Room will be open at 8 a.m., five hours before its normal time, to host a Chiefs watch party.

“You’ll see people that don’t otherwise hang out or are friends with one another,” Hutchison said. “But when they score a touchdown or a flag goes out, are cheering one and the same.”

In Springfield, fans tell me the community in Chiefs Kingdom is undeniable.

“Especially going to games,” Chiefs fan Konnar Lundquist said. “You can just feel the atmosphere and the sense of community to root for the Chiefs.”

With the Chiefs playing in Germany, the Red Kingdom could spread even further.

“I think it’s also kind of cool that they get to do those experiences,” Lundquist said. “Where they have NFL games in other countries to bring it into light like to other countries who don’t necessarily know much about American football.”