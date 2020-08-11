Family using loss of son to bring awareness and research to childhood cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One family in the Ozarks is using the loss of their son as a way to bring awareness and research to childhood cancer.

Olliver Wells’ life was cut short when he was diagnosed with stage four – neuroblastoma at just 15 months old.

By all accounts Oliver was a normal one-year-old.

“He was our fourth our youngest child, was hyper, wild, into everything,” Dallas Well, Oliver’s father said.

But in the course of 24-hours everything changed for the Wells family.

“He had a cold that just wouldn’t go away so we finally got some tests run by his pediatrician, that found a mass in his abdomen,” Dallas said.

Oliver was diagnosed with an aggressive form of nervous system cancer.

“It was highly-aggressive, he had stage four neuroblastoma, he had lesions in his lungs, he had it in his bone marrow,” Dallas said.

The family picked up and moved to Houston where Oliver received treatment for the next 13 months.

“It’s really rough but these kids and Oliver, in particular, he was so tough he would recover really quickly and he was always the one that would bring us out of those hard times,” Dallas said.

Unfortunately Oliver relapsed and passed away a few weeks later.

The family, after having went through the unimaginable, wanted to find a way to give back.

“What we found out along the journey is that childhood cancer is really severely under-funded,” Dallas said.

Which prompted them to set up a fund in Oliver’s name.

“We just wanted other families that have to go through this to have more options, more treatment options, more clinical trials, more research into ways to help,” Dallas said.

Dallas says doing so has helped in the family’s healing process.

“We miss him terribly every day and this is a way for us to remember him and honor him…he was a fighter so we just want to keep fighting on in his name and in honor,” Dallas said.

To learn more information on how you can make donations to the foundation you can click here to go to their website.