MONETT, Mo. — A Barry County family is safe after a fire damaged their home on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monett Rural Fire District, crews were dispatched to a fire near the intersection of Highway 97 and Farm Road 2040 at 5:38 p.m. on April 22.

Chief Pete Pennington of the MRFD says the first crew arrived to heavy smoke coming from the two-story residence. Firefighters found flames once inside.

Officials believe the fire originated from the flue pipe of a wood pellet stove inside the home. Pennington said the pipe had leaves around it, which may have ignited and caused the fire.

Pennington said the fire burned inside the structure’s walls, requiring assistance from other area departments. Additional crews from the Monett, Purdy, Pierce City, Butterfield and Wheaton fire departments came to assist, as well as staff from the Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance.

The fire was under control in about two hours, according to Pennington.