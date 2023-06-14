WARSAW, Mo. — The daughter of Lori Beth Finlay, a woman from Warsaw found murdered in May is speaking out to KOLR 10, remembering a woman she loved.

“She was a mother. She was a sister, a grandmother, an aunt and a friend. And she did not deserve what he did to her,” said Rachel Mitchell, Finlay’s daughter.

Robert Peterson has been charged with Finlay’s death, abandoning her body and tampering with evidence.

Finlay was found in Peterson’s home on May 18.

A probable cause statement from Benton County deputies says the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture were covered in blood.

Mitchell says she knew something was wrong when she got a call that Finlay was missing.

“I knew something was wrong because my mom left her dog alone, that’s how, you know, in my gut, I knew something was wrong,” Mitchell said.

Peterson was found guilty of domestic assault and assault in the early 2000s and was more recently charged in February with assaulting another woman but was let out of jail on bond.

“I don’t understand why he was walking. I mean, just his record,” Mitchell said. “I don’t understand why he was out walking amongst people. I mean, it shows that he’s a violent offender.”

Finlay’s daughter says her approach to life is permanently altered.

“This has really changed my way of thinking because now my children, who are adults 18 and 22, know that they have to call me at least once every day,” she said.

Benton County investigators say Peterson and Finlay were possibly in a relationship, prompting domestic violence groups to speak out and encourage victims to call for help.

“If you or someone you know is in that situation, please reach out and call. It doesn’t cost anything to talk to an advocate and see how we can help,” said Jared Alexander, executive director of Harmony House. “If Harmony House is not the support that you need right now — if shelter is not what you’re needing — our advocates are really good at connecting you to those referrals and those resources in the community.”

Peterson is expected to appear in court on July 5.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.