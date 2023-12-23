ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis family is frantically searching for a mother of four, just three days before Christmas. Marquisha Williams and Trent Ivy have been reported missing.

“I love them,” said Noah Ivy, the couple’s oldest son. Each passing hour without Marquisha Williams is gut-wrenching for her family as they pray for her return.

“She’s a beautiful person. She loves her kids. She loves her family, her sister, her brother, her mom. She’s crazy about her kids,” said Norvette Chavis, Williams’ mother.

Chavis last saw her daughter Wednesday morning when she dropped off one of her kids. Chavis later found out the father of Marquisha’s four kids was sitting in Williams’ 2020 Jeep Compass.

Video shows Williams at her mother’s home near Old Halls Ferry and Parker Rd. at 6:04 in the morning. She then walks out of the house to drop off one of the kids at a daycare near Grand and Cook. After that, her family said she took two kids to school near Shreve and I-70.

The couple’s 11-year-old son, Noah Ivy, said that was around 6:30 a.m.

“I heard them talking to each other. I think they were arguing, but I didn’t know what they were arguing about,” said Noah Ivy.

Williams was supposed to be at work by 7 a.m. in O’Fallon, Missouri, but she never made it. Her family noted, ever since Wednesday, her phone goes straight to voicemail.

“She normally calls and checks on them all day, but she didn’t. When I picked the kids up from school, I asked my grandson, ‘Have you talked to your mom today?’ I called her. I texted her, and she didn’t call me back. The first thing he said was, ‘Do you think she’s hurt?,'” said Chavis.

Ivy said he keeps calling his mom and dad’s phones, but neither of them answer. Williams’ family said she would never leave her children. The news is too much for Noah to share with his younger siblings.

“Just protect them from the secret. Don’t tell them right now. Cause I don’t think they’re in a condition to know,” said Noah Ivy.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Trenton Ivy and Marquisha Williams is urged to contact 911 or the St. Louis Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5338.