Family of 10 moves into new Habitat for Humanity home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Kristina and Joshua Wilmoth have eight kids and couldn’t find adequate housing for their family until Habitat for Humanity stepped in.

After two years of construction and financial lessons, the largest house habitat for humanity has ever built is finally complete.

And the Wilmoth family now has a living space big enough for everyone.

“This is the living room! It’s so big!” said Kristina Wilmoth, the mother of the Wilmoth family.

The Wilmoth family of 10 lived in a house with only one bathroom, so the family had to schedule showers.

“We’ve lived in homes that had dirt floors. We’ve lived in homes that had barely any plumbing,” said Joshua Wilmoth, the Wilmoth family’s father, during the move-in ceremony today.

“To be able to have a house that could accommodate all of us, that just was out of reach,” said Kristina. “We adopted them from foster cares, the older kids, and they’ve never had a closet..”

“It’s really one of the largest homes we’ve built through our habitat program. We also always make sure we try to accommodate our homeowners to their situation,” said Chris Tuckness, chief of staff at Habitat for Humanity.

There are seven bedrooms total, three on this floor, four upstairs.

Each bedroom is designed for a specific family member.

“One of the kiddos we adopted has some needs where she needed sensory space,” said Kristina.

Joshua and Kristina helped build this house with their own two hands, and they have a plan to pay it off.

“Our homeowners actually get a loan on the home. It’s not given to them. It’s a fixed year, but it’s a 0% interest,” said Tuckness, “I’ve seen the homeowners here in the hottest of the hot days out here, hammering nails, moving lumber.”

“Learning to put in flooring and then actually putting it in my daughter’s bedroom,” said Kristina.

“It’s more gratifying,” Joshua said.

“She’s going to play on that floor for so many years. I cannot wait to see her grow up on that floor,” Kristina said.

Greene county commissioner Bob Dixon attended the ceremony.

Mayor Ken McClure was present as well, “this is just a fabulous residence,” McClure said, “habitat for humanity is a great community partner. If you look at the list of all the entities involved in this, it’s incredible. It’s a long list.”

“We’re just kind of a big, happy family. We’re all chaotic and crazy, but we’re all kind of artsy and introverts, so it works,” said Kristina.

“This home is not just a structure; it’s a home that gives our kids hope. They don’t have to move again,” said Joshua.

The Wilmoth family received their key today and will be officially moving in on Saturday.