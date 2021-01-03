Family member of boy killed on NYE: “He was loving”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dylan Moore, 13, and his mother were killed in a stabbing attack in Springfield on December 31.

Stephanie Plumb, 32, and her son Dylan, 13, lost their lives after an attack by Plumb’s boyfriend around 1 PM on New Year’s Eve.

Brandon King, 32, is charged with several crimes, including two counts of first-degree murder.

King told investigators he intended to steal from the family and leave no witnesses before fleeing the state.

Dylan’s sister Alisa, 14, was injured in the attack but is recovering. A 7-year-old-sibling is also recovering from her injuries.

On Saturday, Dylan’s uncle sat down with KOLR10’s Jesse Inman on behalf of the family to discuss his nephew’s memory, and how the family is doing in the healing process.

Jeremy Moore says he got a phone call the day the tragedy involving his nephew occurred.

“My father called me. He called me, broke the news and said, ‘You need to go be with your brother as quickly as you can,'” Moore says.

Jeremy describes Dylan, as a loving child who lived to please people.

“Dylan’s the kid that if you don’t have a smile on your face, he wants to be the one to put it there. He’s amazing with animals, played basketball. He tried his heart out, and we loved him for it,” says Moore. “I can remember multiple times just in church services with him where he’s right next to me belting out every word when we’re in worship. It’s awesome to see a child not only who likes going to church, but who likes to worship.”

Dylan lived in Niangua with his father, stepmother, and 6 other siblings. Dylan and his sister Alisa were visiting their mom, Stephanie, over Christmas break.

“I give her a lot of credit here recently,” Moore says about Dylan’s mother Stephanie.

“(She was) trying to fight to be a good mom, and doing the right thing. She lost her life trying to save her kids,” says Moore.

And Dylan, lost his life trying to save his mother and sisters.

“He’d do anything to protect them. He’d put himself in the front line before anything happened to them,” Moore says.

Moore says Alisa is currently still in urgent care.

“It’s a tough scene, to be honest. To see a child with that kind of trauma. She has lacerations on her neck and her arms. We praise God for what he has done for her. She’s going to make it through this and we’re very blessed to say that,” Moore explains.

“I know the battle that she has to deal with, not only losing her mother but losing her brother as well. I’m just glad that we do have a strong support system, and we do have a strong family.”

Dylan and Alisa’s 7-year-old half-sister was in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries according to police. KOLR10 has not spoken to her side of the family, or Stephanie Plumb’s side of the family.

Moore says anyone looking to pass on their condolences or off support in any way can contact one of the two churches that are involved with the family. Moore says contacting the churches rather than the family will take pressure off of the current grief they are enduring.