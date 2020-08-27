Family files federal lawsuit against the Reeds Spring School District after an alleged sexual assault

REEDS SPRING, Mo.- The family of a female Reeds Spring High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Reeds Spring School District after a sexual assault incident occurred in January.

According to a complaint filed by the family’s attorney, the incident happened on January 15th when the 15-year-old girl was excused from class to go to the bathroom. While heading back to class, the girl was forced into an unlocked storage closet in the band room and was sexually assaulted by another student.

The lawsuit claims the school:

Failed to monitor the whereabouts of the girl while on district property

Failed to find the girl after she did not return to the class fro the rest of the period

Failed to lock the band room and storage closet when not in use

Failed to monitor security cameras on district property

“The School District knew or should have known that if it failed to monitor the whereabouts of students and failed to lock classrooms, nad rooms and storage closets not in use, then the potential for assault or harm would exist on the property,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit goes on to say the girl has suffered physical injury, past and future economic damages, emotional distress, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life attributable to those factors. The lawsuit also claims the Reeds Spring School District purported to investigate the alleged sexual assault after hearing a first-hand account of the assault from the girl. After hearing her account, the district allegedly still denied any responsibility for the attack.

According to the complaint, the school district violated her rights by federal law, including Title IX.

The Reeds Spring School District sent this statement to Ozarks First,