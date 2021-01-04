Family creates scholarship in honor of MacKenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Following the murder of 19-year-old, MacKenna Milhon, her family partnered up with the Stuhr Museum Foundation in Nebraska to launch an Alumni scholarship in her memory.

The scholarship launched on January 1, 2021, which would have been Milhon’s 20th birthday,

According to a release from the Stuhr Museum Foundation, “The purpose of this scholarship is to positively impact the lives of young people. In 19 short years, MacKenna touched many lives through her poised self-confidence, infectious spirit, and boundless generosity.”

The release also states the scholarship will provide free participation and transportation to the Stuhr Museum Summer Adventures program, in collaboration with Grand Island Public Schools.

The scholarship was made possible by contributions from Milhon’s grandparents, Mike and Annetta Milhon, aunt and uncle, Sunny and Kevin Forrest, and an employee nonprofit-match made by Union Pacific Railroad.

“MacKenna was just a red-headed freckle-faced girl who loved Stuhr Museum,” said Mike Milhon.

According to the release, “scholarship nominations will be accepted by teachers and social workers beginning January 1 for the Summer 2021 program, pending health regulations related to COVID-19.”

The Milhon and Forrest families are delighted to provide an opportunity for children “just like MacKenna” to experience the same life-changing joy and character growth by following in her footsteps.

For more information on the Stuhr Museum visit StuhrMuseum.org or call The Stuhr Museum Foundation, 308-385-5316.