Families seeking counseling to work out political differences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Joe Biden is projected to be the 46th president-elect of the united states.

His first speech focuses on unifying the country.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin spoke to two licensed counselors here in Springfield, and they both said they have seen more adults and families come in to try and work out their political differences.

“I had a mother and her daughter fighting over the differences of political opinion, causing strives at home,” said Aaron McGuire, a licensed professional counselor at McGuire Christian Counseling.

“Some fear at times, or worries, that the outcome is not what they’re hopeful for,” said Erin Duvall, psychiatric mental health practitioner at Counseling Group of the Ozarks.

“It tends to cause stress, and causes frustration within the roles of the family,” McGuire said, “we’re a faith-based organization so one of our biggest things as Christians, is we know God’s in control. Regardless of whatever the outcome is, we can still love each other, have a greater purpose than some election.”

Duvall said what everyone is feeling right now is to be expected, “and it’s very common. Try to have those conversations with each other, because that’s where growth takes place. Be patient with each other, and to listen to each other so they can get a different point of view.”

“Try to be understanding of each opinion,” McGuire said, “it is what it is, so how do we find what’s good? And another thing is just, what do you think before? Because sometimes we get so focused on the negative, that we really forget what one, what god’s done for us, and what we’re thankful for.”

Mcguire said you can still spread kindness even if you don’t agree, “I’m called to love others. So if I disagree with somebody, I don’t have to agree but I listen and hear knowing that they can have a difference in opinion because Christ did the same thing for us. You start to get angry, the encouragement is to step back, and go pray. Go spend some time with the lord.”

Duvall also agrees with keeping those boundaries, “it is okay to say, okay maybe this is not the time to have this conversation. Maybe we need to revisit it.”

And they both say now, we can all try to heal and move on, “it takes time. It takes time for everyone to process change, and that most likely, we are experiencing similar concerns,” Duvall said.

“You got to move on with life,” said McGuire, “I go and live my life like I’m supposed to, and there will be another president maybe in four years, that changes.”