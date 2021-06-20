Families returning pet rabbits after Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The months of June and July seem to be the toughest months for rabbit rescues because those bunnies that people got for Easter tend to return them.

Alice and Hazel’s Rabbit Rescue aims to protect domestic rabbits from the wild and fosters neglected rabbits until they’re adopted out to their forever homes.

Some people may not be aware that rabbits do require as much care as a cat and that rabbits should not be left outside alone. Gloria Watson, who runs A & H’s Rabbit, says a domestic rabbit recently died because it was left outside. The rescue adopts out rabbits that are already spayed and neutered to prevent unwanted behaviors. The babies will be ready to be adopted out in about four weeks.

“I love it when people come in and they go, oh my gosh there’s a rabbit in your house,” said Watson. “And then they see how affectionate they are, and how funny they are, and honestly how clean they are. Because you can litter-train a rabbit. I think people are surprised at how much personality they have.”

If you are interested in adopting a rabbit or wanting to foster one you can visit Alice and HKzel’s Rabbit Haven’s Facebook.