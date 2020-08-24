Families prepare for changes this school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Since the pandemic sent kids home last spring, many families have been working towards some sense of normal, which included a return to school.

KOLR 10’s Madison Hever talked with some SPS families on how they’ve been prepping for the changes this school year.

She talked with three families that are all doing the hybrid option and say the prepping for them wasn’t easy.

A common challenge for all three was what to do with their kids on the days they aren’t in school.

Cassandra Thomas is a parent of three boys, two of which will be doing the hybrid option for school in Springfield this year.

“There are so many people out there that just, they don’t have any other option,” Thomas said.

They’ll be going to school two days a week and to a virtual school program three days a week.

“I’m trying to prep them,” Thomas said. “The school is providing the stuff that they need for school. They’re already really good with wearing their masks,”

Maureen Callaghan Brothers and her husband Mike Brothers are also doing the hybrid option but will be joining another family for learning on days not spent at school.

“We talk a lot about how things are going to be really different,” said Brothers. “That their class is going to be a little smaller and then they’re going to go to school two days a week and that we’re going to have a girl school at home.”

But the new school year doesn’t come without its challenges for all the families.

“As parents, we didn’t plan for any of this,” Thomas said.

“I think the best advice I can give is just and the way we’re thinking about it is we’re all just going to have to be flexible and understand that this is not the school year we originally envisioned,” Brothers said.

“It’s just going to be a wild ride,” Thomas said.