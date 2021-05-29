Families pay tribute to veterans at Springfield National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People across the Ozarks are honoring those whose lives were lost while protecting our country.

It was a quiet but busy day at Springfield National Cemetery as families find ways to pay homage to courage and sacrifice.

These 18 acres are the final resting place for over 15,000 loved ones, and many of those are veterans.

Bob Morland was looking for just two.

“My wife’s brother, ex-navy, and then her sister Lucille, ex-military,” said Morland.

Morland is also a veteran and shared why this day is so special, and how he plans to pass the tradition.

“No doubt about it, my daughter will take care of it,” said Morland. “To me, it’s how expensive freedom is. Very expensive.”

Only a few steps away, Jean Duke is visiting her father.

“Clarence Rice, everyone called him Chick Rice,” said Duke. “He was a Veteran, and he also was one of the Philharmonics, the original Philharmonics.”

Many come to honor loved ones lost and leaving a token of gratitude behind. Duke says she’ll ensure her father’s life is never forgotten.

“I think it’s important to know our history, and it’s really an honor,” said Duke. “My parents were wonderful parents and my husbands’ was too. I think that’s really important so they’ll remember.

A ceremony will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Southwood in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.