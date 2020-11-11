Charity pays off mortgage for family of fallen SPD officer

This photo is courtesy of Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A charity is honoring veterans this year by paying off 11 home mortgages with one of them being a fallen Springfield police officer family’s home.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off mortgages to 11 heroes and their surviving families with mortgage-free homes.

One of those was the family of fallen-SPD officer Christopher Walsh. Walsh’s wife Sheri, was given a key to signify their mortgage was paid in full on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Before joining the SPD, Walsh served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He served in two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tunnel to Towers works to honor military and first-responders.

