Fair Grove veteran harassed for not wearing a mask in a Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Jeffery Radford, an Amry veteran struggling with PTSD, COPD, and other health issues, was harassed a week ago for not wearing a mask.

“The gentleman walked over and said, ‘You either put a mask on or get the F out of my store,'” Radford says.

He says he and his son were visiting a fast-food chain because his son had to use the bathroom. When the two went to order food, a woman taking their order at the counter asked him to put on a mask.

“I said ‘ma’am, I can’t because I can’t breathe,'” he said.

She proceeded to take the order, and everything was fine. According to Radford, moments later, a man approached Radford and his son and gave him the vulgar ultimatum. Radford says after a small argument, they left the restaurant.

He says scenarios like this happened at several other businesses around Springfield. Each time he has told businesses that he has COPD and medical documents to prove it, he can’t wear a mask.

“They don’t care about veterans; they don’t care about people with underlying conditions; they don’t care about anything but trying to make a political statement. And that seems like it’s all it’s trying to be right now is a political statement. Who cares? Right now, you’re killing everybody else,” he says.

Radford says the confusion over masking at the city, state, and federal levels put veterans’ lives at risk. Radford told Ozarks First that one of his veteran buddies committed suicide because of recent masking restrictions.