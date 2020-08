GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County on Route AF near Fair Grove.

Around 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 21, Ezekiel Kuehn was driving a 2016 Ford F350 when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kuehn was wearing a seatbelt.