Fair Grove hosts drive-thru fish fry to raise money for senior center

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The Fair Grove Senior Center got creative today to keep a tradition going for a fourth straight year.

Their community fish fry is typically held inside their facility, but with COVID-19 at play they opted to have people drive-thru this year.

Board President of the senior center Terry Smith says this event helps raise money for the center and it was important that they find a way to hold it this year.

“This is probably the only event we’ll get to do this year,” Smith said. “Normally we have a pretty good crowd in the building, but we figured we’ve got to be able to do this. I was a little leary about what the crowd was going to look like, but since they’re all the way out to the highway I guess it’s going to be alright.”

