SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands were left without power across the Ozarks following Sunday night’s severe storm, and the health department is warning residents to take precautions.

Those still without electricity may struggle to stay cool during this continued heat wave.

“Heat-related illness, as well as other considerations for your own health as well as your animals, are things to keep in mind over the course of the next few days,” said Katie Towns, director of public health for the City of Springfield. “Heat stroke is our number one concern.”

Crews started working late last night and continued working to restore power throughout the day.

“There was trucks in here early this morning and checking utilities out and getting people back online,” said Richard Brand, a Springfield resident.

At the time of this publication, around 5,500 customers are still in the dark, but City Utilities said it may be another couple of days before electricity is restored for everyone.

“A person starts to have an internal body temperature rise, they can become confused, dizzy, have hot, hot and dry skin, rapid pulse,” Towns said. “All of these can be symptoms that can be life-threatening and need to be taken very seriously.”

It’s a warning to those facing extended power outages to check in with each other.

“Please make sure that you’re checking on neighbors, friends, family,” said Towns. “Please make sure that you offer that to your friends and neighbors that might not have that access currently.”