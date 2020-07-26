Express Employment Professionals hosts combination blood drive, job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was another opportunity for job seekers in the Springfield area to find work.

Express Employment Professionals hosted a combination blood drive and job fair today.

The community event was a collaboration between a handful of local businesses. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosted the blood drive and Saint George’s Barbecue offered a free lunch to everyone who donated.

Contender E-Sports and Wise Guys Screen Printing were also on site.

Haley Snow helped organize the event.

She says the goal of the job fair was to help as many people as possible find jobs and even get some placed in time for work on Monday.

“With COVID, everything has been hard,” Snow said. “People have lost their jobs. Trying to find something they want as well as companies trying to find people to come back to work. I mean everything is so different. We are trying to get the community back to some sense of normalcy. Just putting the community first and hoping safely we can do that for everyone here.”

Everyone who attended the event was asked to wear a mask and job interviews could be done over the phone from your car or from a safe distance in Express’s lobby.