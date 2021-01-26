Explosion heard during SPD bomb squad investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Bomb Squad was called to a location near Grant and Elm, around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Unfortunately, the Springfield Fire Department cleared the scene before giving any media outlets official information.

But here’s what we know after talking with witnesses and piecing the clues together.

A large police perimeter was set up near the South Side Baptist Church.

Looking at the video from the scene, we could see a bomb robot and several bomb vehicles directly behind the church.

Multiple homes and witnesses say they were evacuated from the area.

Some people coming home weren’t let back after.

Around 10:45 p.m., our photographer on scene heard a loud explosion.

Kylie Lucas and Bex Hudson were in their backyard, live streaming what was happening — when they heard officials say “fire in the hole!”

Shortly after, the same explosion.

It wasn’t caught on camera, but we did ask the two roommates about the neighborhood’s safety.

“It was just one of those things that you never think is going to happen and then it does,” Lucas said. “It is a little bit nerve-wracking I mean we have kids in the house. You know a school is right across the street from there. It really set in that hey there is something a little bit more. Because the police and the fire department aren’t getting closer and are sending a robot in.”

“We’re standing there, we’re like we should probably hide,” Hudson said. “You know, we should do something. But all we had was a chain-link fence right in front of us.”

“Our police force, our fire department and our emergency services, they did a great job tonight,” Lucas said.

Springfield police have referred all questions to the Springfield Fire Department. Their offices open up at 7:30 a.m. and we will be calling for information.

This is a developing story.