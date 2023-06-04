CASSVILLE, Mo. — An Exeter man is dead after being stabbed outside a storage facility in Cassville.

According to a Facebook post from the Cassville Police Department, officers responded to a call on Saturday night from a juvenile who said one person had been stabbed, and the suspect had chased the juvenile from the scene with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Andey Hunter outside Miller Storage with multiple apparent stab wounds.

Officers later arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Richard Randolph of Cassville.

Randolph is being held in the Barry County Jail on pending charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action.