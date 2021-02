WARSAW, Mo.– Officials are still searching for 40-year-old Darrell Peak and his two children, three-year-old Mayson Peak and four-year-old Kaiden Peak.

Darrell and his kids were last seen Thursday, Feb. 25, around 7 p.m. in Warsaw traveling on foot.

Bonnie Peak, the mother of the two boys, spoke to KOLR10. She said that Darrell’s behavior is out of character, and all she wants is her two boys returned home safely.

This is a developing story