Excitement fills Marshfield Family Clinic as residents receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– Marshfield Family Clinic in Webster County received 900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Last Friday, those in phase 1A were given vaccinations. Friday, January 22, those 65 and older had their chance to receive the immunization.

The event was put on by Marshfield Family Clinic, but it was a joint effort with the Fire Department and Webster County Commission. 91-year-old Tom Farr and 85-year-old Anita Knutson were one of the firsts in the county to receive the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Marshfield Family Clinic will be hosting a clinic in Seymour, Missouri. The clinic expects phase two to be ready to go within three weeks.