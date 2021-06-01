‘Everyone was just running’: Local women witness shooting at Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting at a waterfront bar at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at Lazy Gators just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Two local women from Higginsville, Missouri, were there when the shooting happened.

“We just thought it was fireworks,” Bristow said, “and everyone was just running, saying ‘Go, go, go! There’s shots being fired.'”

Bristow and friend Sierra Norris expected a fun vacation at the Ozarks, kicking off the unofficial start to summer. They didn’t expect to hear gunshots while waiting in line at Lazy Gators.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” Bristow said. “There was people crying. There were cops everywhere. Helicopters everywhere trying to find the people.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said three people are in custody.

The victim has been identified as Vonza Watson, 27m, who was fatally shot.

“The crazy thing is people were still wanting to go in,” Norris said. “We just wanted to get out and go back to our room and not be in the area.”

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators are connected and have the same owners.

FOX4 called Shady Gators and asked to speak with someone about the shooting. They responded, “No,” and hung up.

The bar and restaurant posted this on Facebook on Sunday: “Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Lazy Gators will open at 1 pm today instead of 11 am. Shady Gators is fully open in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

“I was scared, you know; I have a son to go home to,” Bristow said.

These moms talked to the man who tried to save the victim’s life. Bristow said she’ll carry that heavy conversation on this trip home.

“He was just crying when he came out of the bathroom,” Bristow said. “He was just so upset and said that you know, he felt bad because he couldn’t save his life.”

If you were in the Ozarks and know anything about the shooting Saturday at Lazy Gators, call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.