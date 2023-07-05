SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University has been featured in a television series hosted by Dennis Quaid as an example of excellence and innovation in education.

According to a press release from EU, the “Viewpoint” episode explores an approach to a successful college experience and the concept of students as innovators who are shaping the future workforce.

The episode has been distributed to over 170 public television stations across the country for programming over the next year.

“Viewpoint” is a television series hosted by Dennis Quaid that dives into topics impacting society, ranging from science and technology to arts and culture. In the collaboration between EU and “Viewpoint,” the episode highlights education and the advancements that are revolutionizing the field.

“At Evangel, change and innovation is not a buzzword, it is the norm,” said EU President Dr. Mike Rakes. “We produce graduates that never stop learning. They are agile thinkers, effective communicators, creative problem-solvers, doers and initiative-takers, and most importantly, compassionate innovators in the marketplace and in the local church.”

The episode includes conversations with Rakes, EU music department chair Dr. Tom Matrone and EU alums Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Derrick Johnson.

The full “Viewpoint” segment can be viewed on Evangel’s website.