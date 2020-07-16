Evangel University announced scholarship for African American students

This photo is courtesy of Evangel University.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University has announced a full-tuition scholarship for African American students.

The scholarship is called the Bob and Marilyn Harrison Emerging Leaders Scholarship. This scholarship will provide full tuition for one student.

The scholarship is named after Bob Harrison an African American minister and his wife, who spent their ministry in the Assemblies of God.

To qualify applicants must:

Have a minimum of 3.0 GPA

Be an African American person who is a United States citizen

Be a graduating high school senior or college transfer student

Submit a personal essay describing their leadership experience and life goals

The deadline to apply is July 31, 2020 for the fall 2020 semster. The deadline for the fall 2021 semster is March 1, 2021.

Click the link to apply.