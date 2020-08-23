Evangel students helped over 180 families during annual Service Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel students helped their community today by handing out food at Weller Elementary.

It’s a part of the school’s annual Service Day.

Over 180 families received grocery bags, hygiene kits, socks, and detergent.

Plus, thousands of fruit nutrition packs were included for young children.

We spoke with students at the Convoy of Hope distribution center this afternoon about the tradition.

“It makes me feel so good and I think that is what volunteering is about,” said sophomore Jayla Dill. “Not only helping others but helping yourself and growing through that. Learning how important it is to help others as well as helping yourself.”

“It makes a huge difference,” Convoy of Hope employee Regina Lyons said. “So one of the things that I tell them each week because we have a weekly volunteer opportunity is we are able to take donations of big bulk items that many organizations can’t because we have amazing volunteers that come in on a weekly basis and bag it, box it and get it down to the quantities that we need to send it out to people in need.”

Classes started last Monday at Evangel.