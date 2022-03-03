KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesman for Europe’s largest nuclear plant says the facility is on fire after Russia attacked the power station in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.

A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of the country’s power generation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that it is urgent to stop the fighting to put out the flames.

Enerhodar is a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for one-quarter of the country’s power generation.