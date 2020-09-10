Endangered Silver Advisory: Ric Lawson

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

This photo is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Ofifce

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.

Ric Lawson, 68, left his residence at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 to go fishing at Bolivar Landing and did not return. His phone though pinged to a location in Ozark, Missouri at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Lawson drives a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. He is also diagnosed with medically with dementia and diabetes.

If you have any information you can call 911 or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-9020.

