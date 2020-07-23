Endangered Silver Advisory: Mickey Tummons

This photo is courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Mickey Tummons, 71.

She has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Tummons was last seen walking eastbound on 1231 E Farm Road 80, Springfield, Mo. at 6:37 p.m. from her home, on Wednesday, July 23, 2020. She is known to travel by the Greyhound bus lines. She doesn’t have her phone and no access to money.

Tummons has been medically diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information call 911 or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.