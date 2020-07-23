Endangered Silver Advisory: Mickey Tummons

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

This photo is courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Mickey Tummons, 71.

She has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Tummons was last seen walking eastbound on 1231 E Farm Road 80, Springfield, Mo. at 6:37 p.m. from her home, on Wednesday, July 23, 2020. She is known to travel by the Greyhound bus lines. She doesn’t have her phone and no access to money.

Tummons has been medically diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information call 911 or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties