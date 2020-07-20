Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Springfield man.
Bobby Schell,66, is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white polo, blue jeans and black penny loafers.
Schell went missing from 2135 N Howard Ave, Springfield, MO at 10:15 pm on July 19, 2020.
Schell suffers from dementia, cancer, seizures and alcoholism.
He was last seen at 2135 N Howard Ave, Springfield, MO driving a black 1995 Ford F250 Supercab bearing Missouri, 2SCC52.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.